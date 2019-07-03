DP Ruto’s camp reacts to Dennis Itumbi arrest

Senate Majority Leader and DP William Ruto’s close ally Kipchumba Murkomen has hit out at the government for arresting Dennis Itumbi.

Via his social media pages on Wednesday, Murkomen suggested Itumbi’s arrest was a ploy to divert attention.

He also appeared to confirm Itumbi’s arrest was in relation to reports of a bid to assassinate the Deputy President.

“Arrest of Itumbi is a strategy to divert attention from the La Mada meeting and plan,” explained Murkomen.

“Was there a meeting? Did PS in charge of DCI say Ruto must be stopped Saitoti way? Who complained about the assassination? And to who? the authenticity of the allegations os more than a letter.”

Itumbi was nabbed by plainclothes policemen at City Hall within Nairobi’s CBD on Wednesday.