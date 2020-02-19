DP Ruto wants IG Mutyambai to explain how Echesa accessed his fortress office

Deputy President William Ruto is now tasking Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai in what he says is a breach of security which allowed former Sports CS Rashid Echesa to access his office last week.

Ruto’s offices and premises are guarded by armed police officers all day and night.

The DP, through his Chief of Staff Ken Osinde, has also requested that the foreigners who accompanied Echesa to his office on a fateful day are not be allowed to leave the country until the investigations are complete.

“How did the foreigners in the company of Echesa access the DP’s office? How many people accessed the waiting room and which senior officers facilitated the same?” the letter poses in part.

The letter and its contents were made public a day after Echesa insisted that he is Ruto’s personal friend and hence does not need an appointment to access his office.

“Any officer in our establishment who will be found culpable should be arraigned in court the soonest possible.”

Echesa is the main person of interest in a case where three foreigners claim they were duped into believing that the government of Kenya would award them with a Sh39 billion firearms tender.

The former CS is also accused of impersonating the personal assistant to the Deputy President of Kenya and also falsely receiving Sh11.5 million as consultancy fees.