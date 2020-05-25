DP Ruto denies distributing contaminated foodstuff in Kiambu

Deputy President William Ruto has refuted claims linking him contaminated relief food that was distributed to residents of Kiambu’s Kikuyu constituency on Sunday.

Through a statement sent to newsrooms on Monday by his Communications Secretary David Mugonyi, the DP said all relief food programs funded by the William Ruto Foundation are distributed through clearly laid out channels comprising of local and religious leaders.

POLITICAL THUGGERY

He denied being behind the distribution instead blaming it on “political thuggery” adding that his foundation only delivers relief packages through churches, mosques and with the participation of local leaders.

“The Foundation only delivers relief packages through formal and known networks such as churches, mosques and with participation of local leaders to ensure track and trace mechanism,” Ruto said.

The DP also said the mechanism put in place for relief food distribution can be easily tracked and traced.

“Reports from locals indicate that the strange food donations in question were hurriedly thrown from moving vehicles to unsuspecting public with fake branding, that is not from the Foundation,” he said.

The DP also expressed sympathy to those who had been affected after consuming the said foodstuff.

POLITICAL ENEMIES

“We sympathize with those who have been affected and pray for their speedy and full recovery. We shall follow up with the local leadership to assist them with medical care as is appropriate in consultation with Health officials,” he said.

“Those behind this incident are irresponsible, barbaric savages who have no place in civilized society.”

Dr Ruto’s statement came just hours after Kiambu County Commissioner Wilson Wanyanga claimed that the food was distributed by Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichungwa and the Deputy President’s team.

Ichungwa also issued a statement on his social media pages distancing himself from the distribution which he linked to the onslaught against the Deputy President.