DP Ruto bargains for dynamic picnic set with 2 carpenters – VIDEO

Carpenters Stephen Odhiambo and Dennis Otieno popularity seems to be growing by the day after adding Deputy President William Ruto to their list of clients interested in their famous multipurpose bench.

The two carpenters met Dr Ruto at his Karen residence, where they demonstrated to the DP how the chair works.

“Ikifungiwa irudi ikuwe bench moja inaweza beba watu watatu. Kawaida tunatengenezanga ya watu watatu lakini tuliangalia tukaona tudesign hii, iwe inabeba watu wa sita. Tulikaa chini wiki moja tukichora mpaka ikaigiana,” Mr Otieno said.

When asked by the DP how much one bench retails at, Mr Otieno said, “kama hii mwananchi wa kawaida tunauzia Sh22,000. Sasa kama wewe hustler wetu tutakuuzia tuu bei mzuri.”

Dr Ruto then makes his order of five benches which he agrees to pay at a price of Sh150,000 but not before they engage in a brief negotiation of the price.

Dr Ruto: Hii ni nzuri sana, hii utachukuwa kutoka hapa kweli, si utaniachia nikulipe. Vile tutafanya niko na kiwanja kiwanja hapa utaenda kunitengenezea zengine tatu zikuwe tano. Elfu mia moja sio?

Mr Otieno: (while chuckling) Wacha nikufanyie na Sh150,000.

Dr Ruto: Sasa mbona umeongeza bei tena. Ilkuwa umesema Sh22,000.

Mr Otieno: Ilikuwa nimesema Sh22,000 lakini hio ni ya mwananchi wa kawaida kama sisi.

Dr Ruto: Na hustler?

They all laugh it his comment and he later agrees to pay Sh150,000 for his order of five benches. That translates to Sh30,000 per bench.