DP Ruto attends Ntimama’s daughter memorial service

Deputy President William Ruto was among the mourners who on Thursday attended the memorial service of the late Vivian Ntimama, daughter of the late Cabinet Minister William Ole Ntimama at Citam Church Valley Road in Nairobi.

The DP described Vivian as someone who was focused and full of positive energy.

“Vivian Ntimama was dedicated, focused and full of positive energy; she was principled and demonstrated a huge sense of responsibility,” Ruto said.

Vivian, the youngest daughter of Ntimama, succumbed to a massive heart attack on Friday while taking a shower.

According to family members, she complained of chest pains before she collapsed on Friday morning as she prepared to go to work.

Others high profile personalities who attended the service are Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and CAS Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ababu Namwamba.

Vivian will be laid to rest on Saturday at the Ntimama family home in Motony, Narok County.