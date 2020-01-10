DP Ruto ally records statement over ‘threat to life’

Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi on Friday went to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to report that his life was in danger.

Mr Maangi, Deputy President William Ruto’s point man in Kisii County, on Friday morning claimed that a number of police officers had stormed his Kisii home and demanded to take his official car with them.

One of his workers gave the officers the car keys and they drove it away, he said.

ARMED POLICEMEN

“This morning at about 4am, a contingent of about 12 armed policemen came to my residence in Kisii town ready with a tow track to tow a way my county government allocated vehicles but my domestic staff offered to give them the keys and they took away the vehicles,” he posted on his Facebook account.

He further claimed that this week on Monday, while he was travelling from Nairobi to Kisii, he was trailed by a white pickup which had Government registration numbers.

Mr Maangi, who is serving his second term in office, said that his driver managed to dodge the pickup and he took a different route.

“All this I have reported to the police and investigations into the matter are ongoing,” he said.

Mr Maangi further asked Kenyans to pray for him as he insisted that indeed his life was in danger.