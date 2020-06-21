Dozens of teenagers arrested after police raid their drugs and sex party

Police have arrested 38 youths in Ogembo, Kisii County. The teenagers were found partying in a locked room in total disregard to Covid-19 containment rules.

Police said that at least 14 used condoms were found in the room where the 34 boys and four girls aged between 14 and 20 years were partying on Saturday

They were put into quarantine alongside the owner of the room awaiting to undergo Covid-19 test.

The youths were drinking chang’aa according to Kisii County Police Commander Jebel Munene.

“We received information from members of the public that some young people who were taking alcohol in a room in the region and I immediately alerted my officers who proceeded to the scene,” said the police boss.

“I am appealing to parents to monitor their children especially this period when schools are closed. Taking care of children is a collective responsibility” he added.

He said police were following crucial leads to arrest other people who collude with illicit liquor brewers to supply alcohol to students.