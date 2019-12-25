Do’s and don’ts of Christmas and New Year festivities

The holiday season is a time of celebration with friends and family. Even though the holiday season is filled with joy and happiness, it is a time also filled with stress and madness.

According to George Wachiuri, a leading Entrepreneur, a published author, philanthropist, youth empowerment enthusiast, a family man and CEO of Optiven Group, compiled a list of the do’s and the don’ts every person should follow this holiday season.

THE DO’S

1. Spend wisely – Make sure that you have spent what is absolutely necessary and try your best to save a portion of your hard earned money.

2. Practice philanthropy – Giving is caring. Practice philanthropy this season by identifying at least one person who is in need.

3. Drive below 100km per hour – Speed is good until it takes lives. Fast driving might steal all your joys and make you fail to see another day.

4. Spare time to plan your 2020 – You need to work on your short term and longs term goals for year 2020 as well as specific strategies to achieve these goals. These include career goals, development goals, spiritual goals and financial goals.

5. Reflect on what God has done for you in 2019 – Take stock and thank God for all the positive things that have happened to you for the last 12 months. This includes the gift of life, protection from human and natural calamities.

THE DONT’S

1. Don’t be overexcited – This festive season is only a short dispensation of time. Before you know it, January will be staring at you with all its bills. Calm down and enjoy the merriments with wisdom.

2. Don’t be arrogant – Go to the level of those whom you meet. Arrogance fosters separation and impedes community spirit. Like a brick wall, it blocks us from those from whom we could learn.

3. Don’t show off – Pride comes before a fall and showing off will not add any more value that what you already have.

4. Don’t take credit cards to the mall – Avoid the New Year financial hangover – use cash or debit cards when shopping in person. When you actually see money leaving your wallet, you’re more likely to reign in your spree.

5. Don’t feel bad about making things easy – If you can’t think of a present that will knock their socks off, try a gift card to their favourite store, coffee shop or restaurant or make a donation to a charity in their name. Remember, it’s the thought that counts and such tokens of appreciation are generous reminders that you care.