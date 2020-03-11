‘Doing Business Under Coronavirus’ conference cancelled due to the virus

American radio and television writer Andy Rooney once said always keep your words soft and sweet, just in case you have to eat them.

But it is Winston Churchill, former Great Britain Prime Minister, who drove the point home when he said: “Eating words has never given me indigestion.”

This was the case for organisers of a conference that sought to advise people on how to do business despite the ravaging coronavirus. Well, that conference was cancelled because of coronavirus.

According to Bloomberg, the Council on Foreign Relations cancelled the roundtable meeting themed, “Doing Business Under Coronavirus” scheduled to take place on Friday in New York, due to the spread of the virus.

This means the organisers could also not “do business under coronavirus”.

In addition, they also called off all in-person conferences and events that were scheduled for March and April this year in the US.

In America, confirmed coronavirus cases have reached 1,000 with officials urging institutions to call off large gatherings and also urging students to take classes online.

Social networking service Twitter asked its almost 5,000 global employees to work from home due to concerns over the spread of the Coronavirus.

It also suspended all non-critical travel for workers. This included employees in Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea, due to government restrictions.

Coronavirus was first heard in December from authorities in Wuhan, China – a city of 11 million people.

What started as a cluster of 27 people with pneumonia – with common symptoms including fever, dry cough, chest tightness and difficulty breathing – has spiralled to more than 90,000 cases and resulting in more than 3,000 deaths worldwide.