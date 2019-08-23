Doctor says Keroche chairman too sick to be put in police cell

Kenyan cardiologist and Karen Hospital founder Dr Dan Gikonyo on Thursday requested the government not to hold Keroche chairman Joseph Karanja in a police cell because he was sickly.

Dr Gikonyo, in a letter released just hours after the couple was frog-matched by detectives from Keroche Breweries factory in Naivasha on Thursday afternoon and bundled into waiting cars, said Mr Karanja is under medical care.

“He has a serious medical condition that requires regular medication. He has recently undergone lifesaving surgery. Keeping him in a police custody will greatly endanger his life,” said Dr Gikonyo.

After spending Wednesday night in their securely guarded offices in Naivasha to avoid arrest, the two Keroche Breweries directors Mr Karanja and his wife Tabitha were finally arrested and driven to Nairobi where they spent the night at a city police station.

Tabitha appeared in court on Friday morning to face charges of tax fraud after Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji approved the charges of evading Sh14.45 billion tax.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations last week confirmed the investigations into the alcohol tax evasion cartel that has been extended to Times Tower, with officials of KRA suspected to be involved in the multi-billion tax evasion.