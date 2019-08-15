DJ Moh Spice arrested over gun display at friend’s birthday party

City detectives have arrested Nicholas Mugo, popularly known as DJ Moh Spice, for brazenly displaying a pistol at a city nightclub.

DJ Moh was photographed with a pistol tucked under his belt during the birthday party of DJ Kym Nickdee held at K1 Club. The photos went viral on social media.

On Thursday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said DJ Moh was arrested following an outcry from the public.

A Steyr pistol and 174 rounds of ammunition found in his possession was confiscated.

“Following Public outcry of a DJ displaying a Firearm in public, @DCI_Kenya Detectives from #SCPU last night arrested Mr. Nicholas Mugo MWANGI at Space Lounge Club, Ngong Rd. A Steyr Pistol & 174 rounds of Ammunitions confiscated. He’s in our custody helping with investigations,” tweeted DCI.

Other celebrity deejays who attended the party were Dj Crème de la Crème and Dj Joe Mfalme among others.