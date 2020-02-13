DJ Evolve recuperating well in hospital after successful surgery

Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve is recuperating well following a successful surgery but is still in the Intensive Care Unit at Nairobi Hospital.

This is according to a source who is close to the DJ’s family, who spoke to Nairobi News on condition of anonymity.

“Orinda is recovering well following the surgery. We are grateful to God he can now move his legs. We pray that soon he will be back on his feet again,” the source said.

Our source also disclosed that the DJ can now move some parts of his body.

The DJ was admitted to the ICU at Nairobi Hospital on January 17, 2020 after he was allegedly shot by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino – real name Paul Ongili – at B-club in Kilimani.

SHOOTING

The incident left the DJ critically injured. The MP was subsequently arrested, charged in court with attempted murder, held in custody for 10 days and later released on a Sh 10 million cash bail.

Information on DJ’s recovery was also shared by a tweep who said they had visited the DJ in hospital.

A certain Abraham, who visited the DJ on Tuesday, said he was recovering from the paralysis.

“We went into the critical care unit ward with Felix’s (DJ Evolve’s) mother to see his son. I’m moved. I couldn’t weep but pray in happiness. He has shown great response to treatment after the spinal surgery he had on Sunday. Let others say god isn’t there, as for me, he’s powerful,” Abraham tweeted.