DJ Evolve now unable to speak, dad reveals

John Orinda, the father of Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve, has opened up about his relationship with Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino.

In an interview with K24 on Thursday night, Mr Orinda said that he has never met Mr Owino but appreciated the fact that he took son to Nairobi Hospital immediately after he shot the DJ inside B Club in Kilimani.

“He is still in a critical condition and he has never spoken for the last four days but we hope for the best,” he said, adding that the bullet went through the DJ spinal cord.

According to Mr Orinda, doctors at the hospital told him that his son is expected to be taken for surgery by Tuesday next week.

He said that the move by Mr Owino to take his son to the hospital is what saved his life.

“I really appreciate Mr Owino for taking my son to Nairobi Hospital, could it have been another medical facility my son could be dead,” he said.

Mr Orinda also said that the lawmaker, who is serving his first term in parliament, had paid the hospital bill to a tune of Sh800,000.

Mr Owino is facing attempted murder charges and is out on a Sh10 million cash bail. Part of the money will be used to