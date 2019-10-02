Divers to use robots as search for bodies of ferry victims continues

Likoni ferry operations has been suspended on Wednesday for the second time as divers resume their search for the bodies of a mother and daughter who drowned on Sunday after their vehicle plunged into the Indian Ocean.

“We would like to inform our ferry users and the public that today (Wednesday) we anticipate to temporarily suspend ferry operations for two hours at the Likoni channel to pave way for the salvage teams to operate uninterrupted. Kindly be advised for prior arrangements,” the Kenya Ferry Services said.

The government spokesperson Colonel (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna has meanwhile said the divers will use a robot to find out the exact location of the vehicle.

“Muda sio mrefu mtaona madivers wakiingia ndani ya maji na kutumia robot ya kuweza kuhakikisha kwamba ile gari liko sehemu gani,” said Oguna.

He explained that the team are aware where the car might be but they need to pin down the exact location to help with the rescue.

He added they needed to ensure the vehicle is not moved by the heavy tides being experienced at the coast.

According to Oguna, the operation had been slowed down by several crucial factors, the biggest being the depth of the water in that particular area that was about 70 meters.

The darkness in the water and the strong waves on the ocean floor has been a major hindrance in the retrieval operations.

Miriam Kigenda, 35, and her 4-year-old daughter Amanda Mutheu were on board the Toyota ISIS which slid off the MV Harambee ferry and plunged into the sea on Sunday evening.

The Kenya Ferry Services on Tuesday revealed that the two areas identified as the position where the car sunk are 75ft and 173ft deep.

All vessels along the channel have been cleared, this includes inbound and outbound ship to ensure safety of the divers.