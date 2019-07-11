Distressed Kenyans adopt odd tactics to attract Uhuru’s attention – PHOTOS

Desperate Kenyans are pulling crazy stunts to seek audience with President Uhuru Kenyatta as life becomes increasingly unbearable.

Just today morning, a middle-aged man chained himself at the gates of City Hall with one agenda in mind, to coerce Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to aide him in securing a meeting with President Kenyatta.

His actions may seem to be a little peculiar to some people, but what it has revealed is the unusual trend that the common man appears to be adopting whenever they want the attention of a prominent person.

In June this year Kibet Bera, a fifth year mechanical engineering student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat), was shot on his left shoulder after jumping the fence at State House.

A series of Facebook post by the engineer student revealed how he had planned the attack that nearly caused him his life. He was later released by court after he was deemed to be mentally unstable.

Another interesting spectacle involved that of a woman who came out to claim that she was Mr Kenyatta’s daughter.

Tamara Risheel quickly became an online sensation after pictures of her carrying a placard with the words, “Meet Tamara Risheel, unknown president Uhuru Kenyatta’s daughter my big dream is to meet my daddy in person for the first time. I love my daddy,” – went viral.

It was later discovered that all her she wanted was to perform a song for the President which she had written solely for him.

Dennis Murimi Wachira, a hawker, braved the President’s security detail, just to get an opportunity to come face to face with Mr Kenyatta during his impromptu visit to Burma market last year.

Murimi seized the moment for what he genuinely believed would he a life changing encounter.

“I lifted an orange PK chewing gum and shouted while gesturing to him ‘Mr President, can I sell you this!” Murimi said during an interview with Nairobi News last year.