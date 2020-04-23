Distressed? Call this number – GoK

The Ministry of Health has established a framework to help Kenyans seek mental care during this period of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday during the daily media briefing said that the ministry was aware of the challenges and effects the coronavirus pandemic is having on people.

The CS said Kenyans feeling distressed and in need of counselling or psychological care can call the number 1199 and they will be attended to.

“If you feel distressed and needing counselling or psychological care please call 1199 and you will be attended to. For any inquiries on continuity on psychological care or psychiatric emergencies or crisis please call our hotline.”

As a result, the ministry has rolled out a psychiatric and psychological framework where Kenyans can to seek mental care.

“The challenge we have over and above coronavirus is to keep an eye on the other health care challenges….. In times such as these we have to be alive to the effects that Covid-19 management measures have had on our people,” Mr Kagwe said.

He added: “We are particularly concerned about mental health, towards this end we have established a psychiatric and psychological care help framework over this period.”