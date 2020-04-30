Disinfectant tunnel unveiled at Nairobi Railway Station

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has unveiled a disinfectant tunnel at the Kenya Railway Station in Nairobi, to be used by passengers boarding the Nairobi commuter rail service trains.

Speaking during the facility’s launch on Wednesday, Mr Macharia said that the initiative is aimed at curtailing the spread of Covid-19 in the public transport sector.

Members of the public will have to pass through the disinfectant tunnel before allowed into their respective commuter trains.

“This morning I commissioned the Disinfectant Tunnel manufactured by the Numerical Machining Complex, to be used on the Nairobi Commuter Rail service. The Disinfectant Tunnel is yet another initiative aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in the public transport sector,” Mr Macharia said.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in the country, the Nairobi Railway Station has taken steps to help ward off the virus.

Some of these measures include all passengers having to wash their hands with water and soap at designated areas at the station.

Sanitisers have also been made available at the station and inside the train.

The commuter trains ply the Kikuyu, Ruiru, Embakasi village, Syokimau and Dandora routes to and from the city’s CBD.