Directors of computer company arrested for evading Sh1.4 billion tax

Two directors of Olympus Computer Garage Limited a computer company have been arrested for deliberately failing to declare taxes amounting to Sh1.4 billion.

The two, George Bhutto Abiga and Bernard Ochieng Okello have been accused by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) of failing to file taxes after they had imported various computer gadgets and accessories such as laptops, flash drives ,which attract zero duty but are charged 16% Value Added Tax (VAT).

“Both Directors of Olympus Computer Garage Limited are suspected to have deliberately failed to declare taxes due from sales they made to Mitsumi Computer Garage between September 2014 and August 2016,” the statement read in part.

According to David Yego, the Commissioner, Investigation and Enforcement the company equally failed to file VAT for the year 2014 and instead filed NIL returns for the year 2015 and 2016 intentionally avoiding to declare sales of over Sh1 billion.

Further investigations by the revenue body also revealed that the two, are also recorded to have charged the Railway Development Levy (RDL), which they also failed to declare.

The two will be arraigned in court on Friday October 11, 2019.