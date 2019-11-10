Didmus Barasa seeks to form militia gang after ‘police inaction’ on Simba Arati

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa is now recruiting 500 individuals to join his militia gang.

This, he says, was after he was roughed up in Kibra on Thursday by elements who were incited by Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati.

Arati was captured on camera telling MPs including Barasa that he could eject them from DC Grounds polling centre.

The MP was at DC Grounds in Kibra during the by-election that was won by the ODM candidate Imran Okoth.

Didmus says he has decided to hire more security personal since the DCI and the National Police Service have not taken any action against Arati and Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi.

RECRUITMENT

Since the @DCI_Kenya,@DPPS_KE and @IG_NPS have remained mum over the violence meted against me by @SimbaArati and the international slayqueen @Hon_FatumaGedi, this inaction represents a vote of confidence to the goonism by @InteriorKE. — Didmus Barasa – OGW (@DidmusWaBarasa) November 9, 2019

“It’s on this basis that I invite applications for recruitment of 500 persons to join my team,” a tweet by the MP read.

The MP also asked those individuals with Good conduct to not apply for the job.

“A minimum of KCPE certificate, Ex- Military and GSU officers, those with a certificate of good conduct will be disqualified,” the Facebook post read.

He told interested applicants to drop their applications at the continental house.

A mobile number was also left for contact purposes but the number is out of reach.