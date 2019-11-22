Didmus Barasa on the receiving end again…over leaked sex tape

A motion to discuss the leaking of an alleged sex tape of an MP during Thursday’s parliamentary proceedings degenerated into a shouting match among some of the debating legislators.

It all started when Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa attacked Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi, the subject of the leaked sex tape.

“What I want to tell this house is that we need to ask ourselves three questions. One is if the letter to DCI to the clerk of the National Assembly was leaked to the media and the answer is yes. Second, did the honourable Fatuma Gedi confirm when she appeared before this committee that she indeed she is the one who took that letter from an officer of parliament and the answer is yes,” said Mr Barasa.

His statement rattled other members of parliament who started shouting at him.

This included Homabay MP Gladys Wanga, whose shouting seem to have infuriated Mr Barasa the most, forcing him to go as far as threatening to punch her.

MAKING NOISE

“Honourable Speaker protect me, you should protect me from this Gladys Wanga why are you making noise. This is parliament not you house, honourable speaker you should protect me. Honourable Speaker I will punch this lady who is making noise to me,” said Mr Barasa.

Other female legislators including Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris became emotionally uncontrollable.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi could be seen having a hard time calming the house.

