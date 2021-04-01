Join our Telegram Channel
Did you fall for these April Fools’ pranks?

By Amina Wako April 1st, 2021 1 min read

April Fools’ Day is celebrated on April 1 each year.

However, its exact history is shrouded in mystery but, according to historians, it is believed that the day dates back to 1582 when France switched to the Gregorian calendar from the Julian calendar.

The citizens who were unaware of this change were termed fools as they kept celebrating April 1 as New Year.

So, since then, every year on April 1 the world observes this day when many people go to extra lengths to create elaborate April Fools’ Day pranks.

Newspapers, radios, TV stations and websites have participated in the April 1 tradition of reporting outrageous fictional claims that have fooled their audiences.

Here is a list of pranks to mark the day on Thursday. Did you fall for these?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

