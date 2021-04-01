Did you fall for these April Fools’ pranks?





April Fools’ Day is celebrated on April 1 each year.

However, its exact history is shrouded in mystery but, according to historians, it is believed that the day dates back to 1582 when France switched to the Gregorian calendar from the Julian calendar.

The citizens who were unaware of this change were termed fools as they kept celebrating April 1 as New Year.

So, since then, every year on April 1 the world observes this day when many people go to extra lengths to create elaborate April Fools’ Day pranks.

Newspapers, radios, TV stations and websites have participated in the April 1 tradition of reporting outrageous fictional claims that have fooled their audiences.

Here is a list of pranks to mark the day on Thursday. Did you fall for these?

New product alert! It whitens teeth, protects against cavities and strengthens the enamel. Introducing Duracoat Total Whitening Toothpaste! Buy it from a retailer near you today! #DuracoatTotalWhitening #DuracoatAskTheExperts pic.twitter.com/pslbjUJtOO — Basco Paints (@BascoPaints) April 1, 2021

Never step on a LEGO brick again! SmartBricks, coming soon… pic.twitter.com/enRuvdGYjP — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 1, 2021

Introducing Tusker Sufuri. Tusker ya kila mtu, kila wakati. #KenyaMilele pic.twitter.com/lH7IPjOh4t — Tusker Kenya (@TuskerLager) April 1, 2021

Welcome to our BRAND NEW channel WILDEARTH on Ch. 183! Join our expert guides as they bring the game drive magic LIVE to your living room. Available on DStv Premium, DStv Compact Plus, DStv Compact & DStv Family. Download #MyDStv app or Dial *423# to buy or reconnect to DStv. pic.twitter.com/XbsjKSHaxJ — DStv Kenya (@DStv_Kenya) April 1, 2021

We call it the Caribbean x Kenya connect!!! It’s going down THIS HOUR!!! Exclusively on Homeboyz Radio, stay tuned 🔥 .@GMONEYizME .@konshens .@sautisol #GMITM pic.twitter.com/ioZakiHToD — Homeboyz Radio (@HomeboyzRadio) April 1, 2021

Obamas land today for Mama Sarah's burial rites https://t.co/oh27lR5IPK — TheStarKenya (@TheStarKenya) April 1, 2021

Sykes’ monkey demonstrating imitative behaviour. Scientists often record complex responses with food-getting or play, but it's rare to see behaviour involving wearing an object like a discarded face mask that this one is using to increase survival and reproductive fitness. pic.twitter.com/QxUQKktpbq — Friends of Karura (@karurafriends) April 1, 2021

Comedian Eric Omondi declares he will be on the presidential ballot in 2022 https://t.co/0n6g8vMTJZ — Nairobi News (@Nairobi_News) April 1, 2021

Covid has pushed me to the edge, Iam done with this music thing!!! Wacha nitafute hustle ingine damn!!!! pic.twitter.com/oTIQ3ySf2Z — JuaCali (@juacaliGenge) April 1, 2021