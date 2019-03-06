Diamond’s sibling speaks out on claims they’ve neglected father





Tanzanian musician Queen Darling has come to the defense of her brother Diamond Platnumz over claims that he has neglected their father, who sells ‘mitumba’ shoes for a living.

Mzee Abdul Naseeb, has been conducting several interviews in the recent past where claimed his two celebrity children have neglected him despite leading lavish lifestyles.

Diamond and Queen Darling, all signed to Wasafi Classic Label, share a father but are from different mothers.

Mzee Abdul has accused Diamond of refusing to make peace with him for abandoning his mother while he was still a child.

NEVER BE ENOUGH

Queen Darling has opened up on their relationship with their father, saying their financial help will never be enough.

“Baba ni mtu ambaye alikuwa na hela, lakini hela yake mwenyewe kaitumia na imekwisha hata nikampatia ya kwangu haitaweza mtosha. Kwa hiyo pale tunapojaaliwa kumpa tunampatia, hatuwezi ‘kufosi’ jamii kiambia baba yetu sisi tunamfanyaia hichi na hichi” Queen Darling told Wasafi TV.

She added that they frequently call their father to know how he is faring.

Queen Darling added that their old man is doing fine and images showing him in ill health were taken in 2015.

“Mzee tunampigia simu na kuzungumza naye mara kwa mara lakini sasa yeye anachokitaka uende na ukifika atakutembeze kwa marafiki zake wote sasa ni kitu ambacho hakiwezekani. Na zile picha anaonekana anaumwa nizatoka mwaka 2015, mwenyewe nilivyoziona nilishtuka na nilichukia sana” she added.