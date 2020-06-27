Diamond’s protégé Zuchu makes request to Sauti Sol

Wasafi singer Zuhura Osman alias Zuchu says one of her biggest dreams is to work with Kenyan boy-band Sauti Sol.

The 20-year-old who is the daughter of legendary taarab queen popularly known as Malkia wa Mipasho, Khadija Kopa, was introduced as the newest member of Diamond Platnumz’s WCB label in April.

And in just a span of two months, she has turned out to be a huge sensation in Tanzania releasing a couple of hits as well as her first extended play (EP).

Speaking to singer Antoneosoul on The Trend, Zuchu revealed the three Kenyan celebrities she looks forward to working with.

“One of my biggest dreams is to work with Sauti Sol. I would really love to work with Sauti Sol” she said.

Zuchu also stated that she would also fancy a chance to work with rapper Khaligraph Jones whom a few months ago, called out her boss Diamond for standing him up on a collabo.

“I would also love to work with Khaligraph, he is very talented. I find him very original,” she said.

Another Kenyan creative she adores is Nivirii the Storyteller from the Sol Generation.

The bubbly singer also revealed that it wasn’t easy getting signed at Wasafi.

“I had to prove to the bosses that I would be able to keep up for me to be signed. I worked with them for four years as they watched before signing me. It feels amazing to work with Diamond, naona bahati kwangu mimi” she noted.