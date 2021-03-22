Diamond Platnumz reveals his battle with suicidal thoughts

Bongo superstar Diamond Platnumz has opened up about his battle with suicidal thoughts.

The Wasafi Records CEO said he had at one time been going through some very tough times and contemplated taking his own life a number of times.

Speaking during an interview with Wasafi Media, Diamond recalled how he wanted to commit suicide by poisoning himself because of challenges he was going through in life.

“I have gone through many things that made me want to take poison. I was talking to someone while narrating my story, and then I figured if I take the poison then people will still talk. I decided to face the challenge,” he said.

The Jeje hit maker went on to explain that he does not like getting into fights or holding grudges against people as he loves his peace of mind.

“I do not like fights, I don’t like grudges with people. At the time, something really hurt me. You know, I like living peacefully with people- that’s why my WCB team, I live with them like family,” he added.

The Bongo singer did not mention the exact person or incident in his life that hurt him so much to the extent of wanting to take away his life, leaving many of his fans to speculate.

But Diamond life has been an endless story of drama, both in his personal and professional lives.

Just this year, speaking during a recent interview with Nairobi News, the star disclosed how his collabo with Nigerian singer Davido for the Number One remix cost him a lot of money.

The collabo, however, according to the star, almost dried up his bank accounts because he spent almost 20 times more than what he used to do in his previous music projects.

“I took loans from Tanzania banks to finance my video and collaboration with Davido in Lagos because I had to travel there with my crew,” Diamond added in his interview.

After breaking up with his baby mama, Zari Hassan, in 2019 Diamond, he revealed that he was denied access to his two children.

He accused the mother of his children of bringing two men to their matrimonial home on alternative dates and bed them.

In the same year, the singer was rumoured not to be the biological father to Dylan, whom he had sired with Tanzanian video vixen Hamisa Mobetto.

He denied the rumours, “This is my Kid… and he will forever be my Kid, tena My Beloved Kid….Hakuweza kuwepo kwenye clip iliyopita sababu @lukambaofficial Hakuwa na clip ya mimi na yeye ya Hivi karibuni…na si Vinginevyo…Halaf cha kuongeza, msiniletee Uteam wenu kwa Watoto zangu! They are all my Kids, Nawapenda na siwezi mtenga wala kumbagua yoyote….” he said then.

Diamond has been involved in baby mama drama with Zari Hassan, Mobetto and Tanasha Donna as well as recent revelations that Mzee Abdul Naseeb was not his biological father.