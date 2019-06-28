Diamond Platnumz promises to take revenge on Kenyans after Tanzania’s loss





Bongo star Diamond Platnumz is not a happy after Kenya’s Harambee Stars secured a gutsy 3-2 win over familiar foes Tanzania at the African Cup of Nations.

The singer, who is currently ridding high with his latest release ‘Kanyaga‘, took to social media and posted a cryptic message promising to revenge on Kenyans in a different way.

The Tanzanian singer is currently dating Kenyan girlfriend Tanasha Donna who is rumoured to be expecting his baby soon.

“Yani chumba chote nikiona kama jela leo (crying emoji) ila haina noma, najua nitalipizia wapi,” wrote Diamond.

Harambee Stars, who are in a Group C with their neighbours Tanzania, on Thursday night came from behind twice before taking the lead in the second half with a double strike from Michael Olunga.

The win gave Kenya three points and third place in the group.