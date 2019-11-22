Detectives recover vehicle linked to online fraud

Detectives on Thursday recovered a Lexus car that is linked to online fraud.

A suspect Hesbon Otieno had been arrested on Wednesday in connection with fraud committed against a JKUAT lecturer.

Mr Otieno was on the wanted list after he allegedly hacked the account of the JKUAT lecturer who had ordered for a Mercedes Benz from BeForward car Importers.

According to detectives, Mr Otieno changed the specifications of the order to Lexus and Smart ForTwo cars.

The police report states that he later cleared the consignment at the port under his name.

“He has been using the Lexus car with the Smart ForTwo still at a CFS in Mombasa,” said DCI in a statement.

FRAUD

The Lexus was seized at Parklands while on sale on Thursday while the second vehicle has been detained at CFS Mombasa.

“Suspect to be charged accordingly as the fight against online fraud continues,” said DCI.

Three other suspects were arrested on Wednesday alongside Mr Otieno in Mombasa after the lecturer sent a Martin (ID name; James Maina Muhindi-32yrs) Sh567,000 meant to help him import the vehicle of his choice.

The four pretended to be working for BeForward car Importers.

The lecturer reported the matter to Flying Squad detectives after they asked him to send Sh432,000 as duty fees.

They transferred the money to Motor City Ways in Mombasa and later called the company faking erroneous transfer.

They requested the company to refund in cash through a friend, Bonface Okumu aged, 32, also a suspect.

Intelligence trails also led to arrest of 31-yr-old Eric Onyango.