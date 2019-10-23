Detectives recover fake Euros in Githurai

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Wednesday morning arrested three women in Githurai, Kimbo who were in possession of Sh102 million in fake Euros.

The three women were identified as Rose Wambui, Mary Muthoni and Tabitha Muhuha. Police said the three are in custody and “assisting with further investigations”.

“Over KSH 102 million in fake euros was early today impounded at a house in Githurai Kimbo, Kiambu County by #DCI Detectives based at Ruiru in a resolute intelligence-led operation,” read part of a statement by the DCI.

The detectives said that they searched the house and the three women led them to a suspicious strongly locked safe box.

They managed to unlock it later and found the fake money in 100 denominations.

“The same has been secured and kept as Exhibit,” the statement added.