Detectives re-arrest 3 Chinese nationals at JKIA as they tried to escape

A combined team of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives and Immigration department officials on Friday arrested three Chinese nationals at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport as they tried to flee the country.

The three were part of five Chinese nationals who were arrested on Christmas Eve for assembling illegal gaming machines in the outskirts of Nakuru town.

The three who had arrived in Kenya early December and had a one-month visa permit to stay in the country were identified as Liao Boping, Lu Jianfang and Li Linrong.

“The three are among five Chinese tourists who were arrested and charged in a Nakuru Court on 17.01.2020 for engaging in (the) business of selling banned gambling machines without work permits,” said DCI.

According to DCI, the suspects had acquired fresh travel documents after they had deposited their original passports with Court.

The five suspects were arrested after police in Nakuru received a tip-off from an informer that the Chinese were doing illegal business of assembling gaming machines.

During the raid, police confiscated 169 gambling machines in a house that was rented by the Chinese men.

The illegal machines had gone through the port of Mombasa and finally landed in Nakuru in unclear circumstances.