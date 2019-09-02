Detectives raid scandal-hit Maasai Mara University

Detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have swooped on Maasai Mara University following an exposé of rampant corruption at the institution by Citizen TV.

The exposé dubbed, ‘The Mara Heist’, implicated the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Mary Walingo, as the alleged mastermind of the massive scandal.

Speaking from the Maasai Mara University Citizen TV reporter, Hassan Mugambi, said the DCI detectives were in the school compound.

“Maafisa kutoka DCI walikuwa tayari wamefika katika chuo hiki na kwa sasa wanaendeleza uchunguzi wa kuzungumza na baadhi ya wafanyikazi vile vile pia wanafunzi na watu tofauti tofauti kujaribu kupata tathmini kamili kwambatana na swala nzima,” said Mugambi.

Spencer Sankale, who had served as the acting finance officer before his demotion in August 2017, was one of the four individuals who laid bare the wanton corruption at the public university leading Citizen Team to do an expose.

In the exposé the university Vice Chancellor, Prof Walingo, the school finance officer Anaclet Okumu and Walingo’s driver Abdi Noor Hassan have been accused of embezzling more than Sh190 million from the University’s account.

Spencer had furnished the investigative journalists with audio and video tapes made over a period of two years, which documented how the entire syndicate managed to siphon more than Sh190 million from the school’s accounts.