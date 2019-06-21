Detectives bust city gang that targets bank customers

Handcuffs and police appointment cards recovered from the suspects. PHOTO | COURTESY

Officers attached to the Special Crime Prevention Unit (SCPU) on Thursday arrested four suspects connected to a series of robberies targeting bank customers.

The four have been identified as Peter Matata, David Mwangi, Andrew Nzioki and Joseph Ngui.

“Detectives yesterday arrested four suspects believed to be connected to a series of robberies within Nairobi on people coming from banks.

“Several items including handcuffs, police appointment cards and pocket phones recovered from a Toyota Axio they were driving,” read a statement by the DCI.

The detectives said a manhunt has been launched for one suspect who managed to escape.

Members of the public who have fallen victim of robberies while emerging from banks have been asked to report to the nearest police stations.