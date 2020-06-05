Detectives arrest 3 ferrying explosives

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday arrested three suspects who were ferrying explosive material near Maili Tisa trading centre along the Namanga Nairobi Highway.

In a post on their Twitter account, DCI said that the three were carrying 17 rolls of detonating codes and one packet containing 100 pieces of supreme detonators.

Three suspects were identified as Moses Koite, 26, who was driving a vehicle registration number KBM 880 U, a Toyota Noah, Patrick Ng’ang’a, 36, and Sadic Harabe Sadic a foreign national aged 26, who was arrested ferrying the explosives near Maili Tisa trading centre.

“The suspects are in lawful custody pending further police action. Further investigations on the matter ongoing,” the DCI added.”