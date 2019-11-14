Deputy Principal among four teachers arrested over exams cheating

A Deputy Principal is among four teachers who were arrested on Thursday over examination malpractices in the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

The Baragoi Boys Secondary School teachers, according to Samburu North Sub-County Police Commander, Tom Makori, were arrested after it emerged that they were hiding examination answers inside the toilets.

Mr Makori said that police officers noticed that the Deputy Principal and the invigilator were frequently going to the washroom and they laid a trap.

“It was the invigilator who went to the toilet first and moments later the Deputy Principal followed. They then both left together looking suspicious,” Mr Makori said.

Moments later, the Deputy Principal again went back to the toilet and the police officer decided to go after him. Inside the toilets, police officers found a piece of paper which is believed to have had Biology Paper 2 answers.

The examination was being written by students at the time it happened.

It is then that the officers arrested the Deputy Principal who took them to his house where three Biology teachers were arrested.