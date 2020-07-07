Deputy OCS and fellow officer charged in Sh3.4million pension fraud case

Narok Deputy Officer Commanding Station (OCS) and a crime scene officer have been charged in a Sh3.4million pension fraud case.

Milton Odhiambo Barasa (Deputy OCS) and James Thuo Njuguna, a crime scene officer based in Kilifi County, denied two counts of conspiracy to defraud and neglecting their duties.

CONSPIRACY

The two serving officers were charged before the Milimani Law Courts Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku.

State prosecutor Alexander Gikunda told the magistrate the two officers conspired to defraud the police pensions department of Sh3,482,451 by allegedly preparing and approving a forged claim for Mr Samuel Kiprotich Bett.

Mr Gikunda said the two officers knew that the said Bett was not eligible for pension.

The alleged offence was committed at the Vigilant House between 2017 and 2018.

Barasa and Njuguna were further charged with failing to prevent the commission of the offence when they were the Claim Officers at the Pension Department.

The officers applied to be released on bond saying they have served the police service for almost three decades.

CASH BAIL

“Each of these two suspects have served the National Police Service force more than 27 years,” defence lawyer told Ms Mutuku.

The court also heard that the services of the two officers is most needed at this time the government is trying its best to contain the Covid-10 pandemic.

The lawyer submitted the accused were called from their stations to proceed to the DCI offices last Friday then detained until yesterday (Monday) when they were arraigned.

The defence lawyer asked the court to release the accused persons on a reasonable cash bail given that they did not benefit from the monies allegedly paid out to Mr Bett.

Mr Gikunda did not oppose their bail plea and Ms Mutuku granted each of the accused a cash bail of Sh500,000 until July 20, 2020 when pre-trial directions will be given.