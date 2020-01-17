Demos in Kamukunji after cop kills teen

Residents of Majengo in Kamukunji, Nairobi on Thursday held demonstrations following the brutal murder of a youth by a police officer in the area.

The residents claim that 19-year-old Hemedi Majini was murdered after a disagreement with the police officer.

According to the protesters, Majini had gone to secure the release of his friend who had been arrested by police.

It is during that encounter that an argument ensued between the two and the officer allegedly shot Majini on the chest killing him on the spot.

Condemned

“He was walking his with his friend when he was arrested. He then tried to question the officer why he had arrested his friend only for the officer to slap him. Then an argument ensued and the officer shot him,” stated one of the protesters.

Kamukunji Member of Parliament Yusuf Hassan condemned the incident and called for the officer to be arrested.

The deceased was a coach teaching young children how to skate.

Majini leaves behind a wife and a child.

Meanwhile, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) said they had launched investigations into the incident.