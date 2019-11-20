Decomposing body of missing police officer found inside his friend’s house

A policeman who had been reported missing for four days has been found dead inside a rental house belonging to his male friend in Kirinyaga county.

The officer, who was based at Difathas Police Post went missing on Saturday and his decomposing body was found on Wednesday.

FOUL SMELL

Area residents said they suspected something was amiss when a foul smell started emanating from the house.

“House flies were hovering around the building while there was a bad smell. When we peeped through an opening on the window, we saw the decomposing body. We then reported the matter to the police,” Mr Michael Chomba, an area resident said.

Mr David Kinyua, the landlord of the property where the body was found, said he learnt of the demise of the victim with great shock.

“There are other tenants in the area but I do not understand why they didn’t inform me or report the matter to the police,” he said.

The residents suspect the officer was killed by unknown people who then abandoned the body in the house.

Prior to his death, the officer was seen in a bar in the company of three people.

“The last time I saw the officer he was enjoying drinks with the two strangers. I’m shocked to learn that he is now dead,” one of the residents who sought anonymity said.

ARRESTED

As news of the officer’s death spread, his colleagues drove to the scene and moved his body to Kerugoya Referral Hospital mortuary.

Officials from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have since launched investigations to establish the cause of the officer’s death.

Already, the victim’s friend has been seized and locked up at Wang’uru Police Station.

Confirming the arrest, the Kirinyaga County police commander, Ms Leah Kithei said the suspect was assisting detectives with investigations.

“It is true one suspect has been picked up for interrogation. We would like to know the circumstances under which the officer met his death,” she said.

However, Ms Kithei declined to give the name of the victim as his next of kin is yet to be informed.

Ms Kithei asked area residents to cooperate with the investigators and volunteer information which may assist in unraveling the mystery of the officer’s death.