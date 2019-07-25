Deadline for acquisition of e-passports now extended to March 2020

President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the deadline date for acquiring the new e-passport from August 31, 2019 to March 1, 2020.

In a press statement sent to media houses on Thursday evening, government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said Kenyans can continue to travel with their old passports until the new set date for the deadline.

He also urged Kenyans to take advantage of the extension, and not wait for the last minute, to apply for the new passport as the exercise will continue countrywide.

DEADLINE EXTENSION

“His excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta has today directed the Cabinet Secretaries for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb Monica Juma and Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National government, Dr Fred Matiang’i to work with foreign missions across the world to facilitate the issuance of Visa’s to Kenyans on the current passports,” Oguna said.

“The directive has in effect, extended the deadline for travel on the new e-passport to march 1, 2020 for all Kenyans. Kenyans can therefore travel on their current (old blue) passport until 1st March 2020,” he further said.