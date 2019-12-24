DCI to receive Sumuri Talino Forensic Workstation, thanks to Kenyan voters

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Digital Forensics Unit will receive the Sumuri Talino Forensic Workstation.

According to Sumuri Forensics, the coming together of Kenyans to vote for DCI was a humbling experience and the reason behind them rewarding the DCI.

“Your country’s effort in coming together for this campaign made it an even more humbling experience,” Sumuri Forensics tweeted.

While making the announcement on Monday, they said the Talino workstation will help the Kenya Digital Forensics Unit to save more lives.

“Congratulations to our Sumuri Gives Back Runner Up – Digital Forensics Unit, Kenya! You too will receive a TALINO workstation to help your team save more lives. #SUMURGivesBack,” the tweet read.

Your country’s effort in coming together for this campaign made it an even more humbling experience. Congratulations to our SUMURI Gives Back Runner Up – DIGITAL FORENSICS UNIT, KENYA! You too will receive a TALINO workstation to help your team save more lives. #SUMURGivesBack pic.twitter.com/v46FHMFl2p — SUMURI (@SUMURIForensics) December 23, 2019

Sumuri Talino Forensic Workstation, is a mid-level desktop processor system which features superior processing power and capabilities which include a mid-level desktop processor system, which features superior processing power and capabilities.

DCI had been nominated for the award alongside US police departments Henry County Police Department, Elkton Police Department, Washington Police Department and Philadelphia Police Department.

Following the announcement on Monday, December 16, the DCI asked for votes from Kenyans saying a win would be a major boost for Digital Forensics Unit.

“Kindly vote for our Digital Forensics Unit for it to have a chance to receive a TalinoForensics Workstation and an AccessData FTK Software License,” the agency appealed.

At the end of the voting process, Kenya came second losing closely to US-based Henry County Police Department.

“@DCI Kenya and NPS in its entirety wishes to thank you most humbly for heeding to our call and voting for us overwhelmingly. The final online tally declares @HenryCoPolice as the winners with @DCI_Kenya closing in second in a very tight race that saw us leading the tally,” DCI tweeted.