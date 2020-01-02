DCI sleuths recover stolen TV sets worth Sh15m

A business owner received the perfect New Year gift when detectives recovered goods worth millions of shillings that had been stolen from a go down.

Detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Tuesday recovered the 130 television sets worth Sh15 million that were reported stolen on December 1, 2019.

The electronic goods were stolen from a go down in Athi River, Machakos County.

During the raid at a residential house in Mbiuni area of Machakos county, two suspects were arrested.

According to the DCI, the suspects then led detectives to Kitengela where the lorry used to ferry the goods that were stolen on December 1, 2019 had been hidden.

IN A STATEMENT

“Further investigations led the team to the house at Machakos County where the said part of the robbed items was recovered and tallied,” said the DCI in a statement.

The suspects are set to be arraigned as a hunt for their accomplices continues.

The lorry is also in police custody.