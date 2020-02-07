DCI sleuths arrest six over murder of truck driver

Six people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a lorry driver in Kikopey.

According to detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kyalo Munguti, the driver was found dead inside a lorry on December 25, 2019.

Detectives arrested three of the suspects Rose Mwihaki Mbugua, Mary Wangechi Njoki, and Boniface Njuguna Njora after they used the victim’s phone.

The other three Mutiso Muli alias Nahu, John Wambua Mutuku and Benard Mutuku Muange all from Makueni were arrested after detectives found out that they benefited from the sale of the phone that was stolen from the victim.

The DCI also noted that investigations were at an advanced stage and officers were working towards establishing the motive of the killing.

Murdering truck drivers

Investigations into the killing of Munguti was also unearthing the syndicate involved in the kidnapping and murdering truck drivers operating along the Malaba-Mombasa highway.