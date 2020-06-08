DCI seeks public’s help in identifying body which was found dumped in Umoja

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has asked members of the public to give information that will lead to the identification of a woman whose body was found dumped at Tumaini Primary School in Umoja Two.

In a statement, the DCI asked anyone with information about the woman to report the matter at Buruburu Police Station.

“Appeal, Following the brutal murder of an unknown female adult of African Origin at Tumaini Primary School in Umoja Two, whose body was discovered on 31st May 2020. We wish to appeal to anyone with a missing female relative to report to our detectives at DCI Buruburu for further action and DNA sampling,” the statement by DCI posted on Twitter read in part.

The woman’s body was found hidden in a sack inside the school compound while other body parts were dismembered and disposed on different locations within the city.

At the scene, police also found other items, including bed sheets, a mosquito net and clothes.

Buruburu Sub County police boss Adamsom Bungei said investigations into the murder are ongoing.

“The culprits behind this should just surrender to the police because they can run but won’t hide forever,” he said.

In an earlier interview with Nairobi News, Mr Bungei said that the police suspect that the woman was murdered elsewhere and her body dumped inside the school compound.

Detectives said that the crime was most likely committed after the 7pm curfew deadline.