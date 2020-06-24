DCI resumes issuance of good conduct certs on Thursday, but…

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says it will resume the issuance of the Certificates of Good Conduct from Thursday, three months after the exercise was suspended due to Covid-19 outbreak.

In a statement, the directorate said it was resuming the issuance of police clearance certificates, previously known as the certificate of good conduct but applicants have to follow the new guidelines to keep the deadly Covid-19 at bay.

The agency advised those seeking the services to first log in to e-citizen and book an appointment indicating the date and exact time that they will be attended to.

37,751 pending applications

“So far we have over 37,751 pending applications which we intend to process expeditiously and in order to adhere to social distancing measures as advised by MoH experts, we shall be attending to 600 client’s daily beginning from 7am to 4pm,” the statement read in part.

“Only those with appointments and who arrive at the designated time will be allowed past the gate. Kindly bear with us as we strive to serve you during these challenging times,” it added.

The DCI said its clinical personnel, on considered emergency cases, will screen and test both staff and visitors to the DCI headquarters in line with the directives of the National Emergency and Response Committee on coronavirus.

“Any case diagnosed will be referred to the relevant government medical institutions immediately for further attention,” the statement added.