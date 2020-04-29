Join our Telegram Channel
DCI receives forensic workstation from US-based technology company

By Amina Wako April 29th, 2020 1 min read

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti has received a Talino Forensic Workstation donated by Sumuri, a US-based technology company.

While receiving the equipment, Kinoti, said the crime analysis equipment will be a game-changer in the manner in which investigations into financial and economic crimes, terrorism, online exploitation of children, trafficking, malware analysis, and reverse engineering are conducted in Kenya.

“With the ever-changing dynamics in crime coupled with technological advancement due to globalization, this tool will go a long way in ensuring that the evidence we collect is processed and analyzed using high-end technology. We are grateful for the gift and pledge to utilize it fully in the fight against crime,” Kinoti said.

Sumuri Talino Forensic Workstation is a mid-level desktop processor system that features superior processing power and capabilities, which include a mid-level desktop processor system, which features superior processing power and abilities.

The DCI was awarded the equipment after it emerged second in a competition by Sumuri. This followed an intense online voting campaign by five security agencies nominated for the prize.

According to Sumuri Forensics, the coming together of Kenyans to vote for DCI was a humbling experience and the reason behind them rewarding the DCI.

“Your country’s effort in coming together for this campaign made it an even more humbling experience,” Sumuri Forensics tweeted.

The DCI had been nominated alongside Elkton Police Department, Henry County Police Department, Washington Police Department, and Philadelphia Police Department—all from the US.

