DCI probing the murder of man killed while intervening in a couple’s fight

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has concluded investigations into murder of a man killed intervening in a fight between a couple in his neighbourhood.

Moses Memba was fatally injured by his neighbor Pius Jwang’a Ouma on October 11.

On the said day, Ouma, who is currently in police custody, had picked a fight with his wife Evelyn Wafula over domestic issues at their Mabatini house in Mathare slums.

It is reported that Memba walked into their house after Wafula raised alarm pleading for help from neighbours.

Ouma allegedly pulled a knife from under his bed and stabbed Memba on his groin.

FLED THE SCENE

The suspect later fled to Limuru where he was arrested on October 15.

Ouma has been in custody after Corporal Nicholas Chigiri of Starehe DCI offices sought to hold him for 14 days.

He was in court for mention of his case after expiry of 14 days custodial orders Chigiri had obtained.

The suspect will be charged with manslaughter.