DCI probes massive billing fraud at Kenya Power

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti he appeared before Senate Committee on Justice and Legal on December 5, 2018 . PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned 200 Kenya Power customers over irregular postpaid billing.

In what might turn out to be one of the biggest scandals hitting the company in the recent past, the DCI in a statement, said that individuals and some companies might have been involved in fraud involving millions.

Those who have been summoned have been asked to report on diverse dates from July 1 to July 30.

“The DCI is currently investigating allegations of fraud involving millions of shillings in Kenya Power in regards to billing system – postpaid,” read the statement.

The DCI said that the consumers worked in cohorts with rogue Kenya Power staff and brokers where over 5,000 consumers fraudulently benefited.

Some of the popular institutions that have been summoned include: