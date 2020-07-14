DCI probes fake Facebook car dealership after businessman loses Sh200,000

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is looking for a woman who allegedly defrauded a businessman of Sh200,000 after she advertised an non-existent car on Facebook.

Loise Njeri Chumuti is wanted for allegedly conning Hussein Mohammed of the money by advertising the sale of a Toyota Vanguard on Facebook.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chumuti had advertised the car and claimed to be a sales agent of the fictitious Al Mahrig Auto which was selling the vehicle.

She informed Mohammed that there were few remaining cars of the type he had asked for and told him to secure a deal by starting making payments immediately.

Chumuti claimed the company’s main offices are in Mombasa but there is a Nairobi branch on Mombasa road where Mohammed could view the car after paying a reservation fee.

The trader transferred Sh100,000 from his bank to Chumuti through M-Pesa on June 10, 2020 and a similar amount on June 12, 2020 to a bank account purportedly belonging to Al Mahrig Auto at KCB.

WENT MISSING

Thereafter, Chumuti is said to have switched off her cellphone.

Mohammed later established that there is no such a company in Mombasa or Nairobi and he reported the matter to the DCI.

Corporal Joseph Kibet of DCI Embakasi offices has now obtained orders to be furnished with copies of account opening certificates for the account that received the money from Mohammed and M-Pesa statements of Chumuti’s phone number.

Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga of the Makadara Law Courts granted the orders.