Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

DCI opens probe on exploitation claims by contortionist Wendy

By Sylvania Ambani August 9th, 2019 1 min read

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation has launched investigations into allegations made by contortionist Wendy Waeni of being exploited by her former manager Joe Mwangi.

In a tweet, DCI said the Child Protection Unit have already started investigating the claims  and legal action will be taken if Joe Mwangi will be found culpable.

OTHER ARTICLES

“Detectives from the Child Protection Unit have today commenced investigations into this matter & should ANY criminal culpability be found, appropriate legal action will be taken. We are grateful to all those who brought this to our attention,” tweeted DCI.

Wendy made headlines on Wednesday while appearing on Citizen TV JKL Show where she accused her former manager of not sharing the money generated from her talent.

She lamented how, even though she had performed all over the world including Germany, China and Rwanda, her family is still languishing in poverty living in a single room in Huruma.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior has offered legal services to Wendy following her claims.

Kenyans on Twitter expressed cheered the announcement by DCI.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Kenyan player Albert Muema seals move to Slovakia –...