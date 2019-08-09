DCI opens probe on exploitation claims by contortionist Wendy

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation has launched investigations into allegations made by contortionist Wendy Waeni of being exploited by her former manager Joe Mwangi.

In a tweet, DCI said the Child Protection Unit have already started investigating the claims and legal action will be taken if Joe Mwangi will be found culpable.

“Detectives from the Child Protection Unit have today commenced investigations into this matter & should ANY criminal culpability be found, appropriate legal action will be taken. We are grateful to all those who brought this to our attention,” tweeted DCI.

#DCI Detectives from the Child Protection Unit have today commenced investigations into this matter & should ANY criminal culpability be found, appropriate legal action will be taken. We are grateful to all those who brought this to our attention.#WendyWaeni. https://t.co/zfNaLsAjAu — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) August 9, 2019

Wendy made headlines on Wednesday while appearing on Citizen TV JKL Show where she accused her former manager of not sharing the money generated from her talent.

She lamented how, even though she had performed all over the world including Germany, China and Rwanda, her family is still languishing in poverty living in a single room in Huruma.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior has offered legal services to Wendy following her claims.

Kenyans on Twitter expressed cheered the announcement by DCI.

And @SenMutula is her lawyer. Kaende kaende — 🇰🇪Iron Lady,(Mama Janelle)🇰🇪 (@2njerii) August 9, 2019

Good news. Wendy waeni deserves justice. — Ken Moturi (@KenMoturi) August 9, 2019

You were abit slow,but gudoz — Kits Moses (@KitzMoses) August 9, 2019

Huyu Joe Mwangi atajua Kinoti hapendi utoto — KIPCHUMBA 🇰🇪 (@kipchumba__) August 9, 2019