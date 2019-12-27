DCI officers bust car theft syndicate

Detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday arrested three individuals believed to be engaged in the business of selling stolen motor vehicles.

Nicholas Opiyo 20, Kevin Oduor Demba 28 and Patrick Mburugu 36, who reside in Kariobangi North, Baba Dogo and Ngara were arrested following a tip-off by members of the public.

DCI said that the trio was trailed to Meru County and were found in possession of a Toyota Fielder registration number KCH 301R.

“Acting on a tip-off from members of the public, flying squad detectives managed to arrest three individuals believed to be in the business of selling stolen motor vehicles,” DCI said in a statement.

Equally, in a similar operation within Nairobi detectives intercepted two Toyota Hilux vehicles with the same registration number KCE 600P and detained them pending further investigations.