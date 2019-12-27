Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

DCI officers bust car theft syndicate

By Amina Wako December 27th, 2019 1 min read

Detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday arrested three individuals believed to be engaged in the business of selling stolen motor vehicles.

Nicholas Opiyo 20, Kevin Oduor Demba 28 and Patrick Mburugu 36, who reside in Kariobangi North, Baba Dogo and Ngara were arrested following a tip-off by members of the public.

Related Stories

DCI said that the trio was trailed to Meru County and were found in possession of a Toyota Fielder registration number KCH 301R.

One of the stolen vehicle.

“Acting on a tip-off from members of the public, flying squad detectives managed to arrest three individuals believed to be in the business of selling stolen motor vehicles,” DCI said in a statement.

Equally, in a similar operation within Nairobi detectives intercepted two Toyota Hilux vehicles with the same registration number KCE 600P and detained them pending further investigations.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
8 Kenyan fishermen rescued in Indian Ocean after 18 days...