DCI officer being held in custody in connection to Sh1 million robbery

Police in Mombasa are holding three suspects, among them an officer from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), for allegedly participating in a robbery.

The suspect, Fadhil Masoud, a police constable attached to Railways Police Station DCI Department, was arrested on Friday morning in Nyali with his accomplices.

According to the police, the three broke into two cars which were ferrying money and stole more than Sh1 million.

Mombasa Urban Police Commander, Eliud Monari, said the suspects were arrested in an apartment in the Nyali area.

“We have three suspects in custody and they are at Central Police Station. One of the suspects is our officer attached to Railways Police Station, DCI Department,” the police boss said.

Sources close to the investigations said the DCI officer, who is also believed to be the ring leader of the gang, has been hiring cars and firearm that have been used by his accomplices in robberies.

The other two suspects hail from Nairobi and said to frequently visit Mombasa to carry out robberies with the aid of the officer.