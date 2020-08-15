DCI moves over 60 sleuths from Nairobi





The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday announced a number of transfers across the country which also affected detectives based in the city.

In a notice, the DCI announced the changes that saw over 60 sleuths moved to new work stations.

A total of 24 detectives within the city have been affected in the new changes.

“The Director, Directorate of Criminal Investigations has sanctioned the transfer of the under listed officers,” the communication read in part.

Police stations within the city that have been affected in the changes include; Gigiri police station, Kasarani police station and DCI Headquarters along Kiambu Road, amongst others.

Some of the officers within the city centre affected include; David Waithaka who has been moved from Kasarani police station to DCI Headquarters, Mohamed Maligur from DCI Headquarters to Mbooni West and Nicholas Mukoya from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to DCI Isiolo.

Others are Rachael Maina from DCI Headquarters to DCI Limuru, Martin Kairu from DCI Headquarters to DCI Tigania East, Daniel Ngao from DCI Meru to DCI Embakassi and Daniel Rimi who was in Lamu and has been transferred to the Headquarters under the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU).

Kennedy Lubare who was at the DCI headquarters under ATPU has been moved to Lamu under the same unit.

This comes just a week after 282 police officers who were based in Nairobi were moved out of the city to new working stations.