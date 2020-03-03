DCI Kinoti, Noordin Haji differences spill over to court

The simmering differences between the so-called dynamic duo DPP Noordin Haji and DCI George Kinoti played out publicly during a court session on Tuesday afternoon.

This happened when Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Daniel Manduku was freed by the court.

Mr Manduku had appeared in court together with a Mr Safari Lewis.

But there was a problem: There was no charge sheet authorised by the DPP and therefore Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot ordered that the two are free to walk away from the courtroom.

Tellingly, the investigating officer produced a charge sheet authorised by the DCI which was disowned in court by the prosecution.

Later, a senior state prosecutor went to court and said that the DPP had recalled their case file in the morning and indicated that he needed to review it.

He also indicated that the DPP directed they should be freed on a police bond.

But since they were arraigned in court and there was a clear clash on the roles of the DPP and the DCI in handling the matter, the Magistrate agreed with the defence lawyers that the two be freed and not held in custody.